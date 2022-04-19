YAKIMA, Wash. —
The Yakima Police Department submitted a request for probable cause for 28-year-old Alejandro Fernandez, aka Dro Kash, on April 11 following his surveillance and arrest for suspected drug trafficking.
YPD reported the DEA Task Force conducted surveillance on March 15, when Fernandez, a six-time felon, was seen driving in a BMW on North 4th Avenue. At the time he was reportedly driving with a suspended license and had an active warrant out.
According to the information report, Fernandez was then seen moving a large bag from a gold Jeep Cherokee to the BMW trunk. He reportedly got into the BMW and drove to the Les Schwab Tire Center on E Yakima Avenue.
Law enforcement decided to take Fernandez into custody at the Les Schwab when he was not in his car, so he would be less likely to elude and become dangerous.
When officers prepared to apprehend Fernandez, he ran away. He was chased by three law enforcement members. One of which was a DEA agent, who watched Fernandez throw a firearm on the ground during the chase.
Fernandez was eventually caught and apprehended. A search revealed he had nearly $7,500 in his pockets, despite reporting hardly any income in two years through employment security.
A YPD officer recovered small Ziploc bags in his pockets as well, “immediately recognized as drug packaging for distribution.”
Additionally, keys to both the Cherokee and the BMW were found, along with the key to another Cherokee, a black one, that Fernandez had been seen driving. All three vehicles were searched following warrant approval.
A digital scale was found in the center console of the gold Cherokee.
The black Cherokee had a backpack inside, with nearly $3,500 and hundreds more unused small Ziploc bags.
Surveillance footage from Les Schwab showed Fernandez placing an item in the trunk of the BMW. When searched, the item was found to be a bag with around 70 vacuum-sealed bags in bundles of ten and five loose bags of the same size. YPD estimates each bag contained around 1,000 pills, “immediately recognized” as counterfeit Oxycodone which often contains Fentanyl.
A smaller bag was also found with two more bags of pills, approximately 121 grams of cocaine and nearly $6,400.
Under the backpack and hidden under a towel was a 9 mm Glock 19.
Fernandez was previously convicted of illegal firearm possession and possession of cocaine with intent to deliver with priors. He served 22 months in prison starting in 2017.
Fernandez is scheduled for arraignment at 9 a.m. on April 26.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.