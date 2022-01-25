Yakima man arrested for Department of Fish and Wildlife burglary

YAKIMA – The man suspected of the Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife office burglary in Yakima on Jan. 2 has been arrested. The 29-year-old Yakima native’s name will not be released until after his formal arraignment.
The incident involved an estimated 15-20 firearms stolen from the WDFW building on South 24 Avenue. The case was then adopted by the U.S. Bureau of Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, meaning he could be charged federally.
The suspect was identified via a palm print left at the scene supplemented with additional evidence, leading to his arrest.
The full press release can be found here: