YAKIMA, Wash.- A Yakima man was sentenced to 40 months in prison on May 10 for conspiracy to commit child molestation.
Kendrick Yallup-Littlebull,24, pleaded guilty in Yakima County Superior Court. When he is released from prison he will be required to register as a sex offender for 10 years.
"I appreciate the partnership with the Washington State Patrol and Yakima County to investigate these important cases and bring accountability," said Attorney General Bob Ferguson.
Yallup-Littlebull's case stems from a 2019 "Net Nanny" operation in Yakima. According to the Attorney General's Office 16 men were arrested in the sting after attempting to meet minors for sex.
According to court documents Yallup-Littlebull responded to an ad by an undercover task force detective posted on an online classified website. He began texting with the detective and agreed to meet to have sex with underage girls. When Yallup-Littlebull arrived at the location he was arrested.
