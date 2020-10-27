YAKIMA, WA- A Yakima man is making a statement with his bright pink beard.

D.J. Blakenship is a road worker with a unique morning routine.

"Every morning through the month of October my wife Renee will paint my beard pink," DJ Blakenship.

D.J. says he's been dying his beard pink after someone dared him..."They go we'll bet ya a chicken sandwich that you don't dye your beard pink. And I that was the wrong thing to do. So the next morning I came in with a pink beard and this is our third year of doing this for breast cancer."

According to U.S. Breast Cancer about 1 in every 8 women will develop breast cancer in their lifetime.

This is something Blakenship is familiar with, "There's two or three ladies that we know that have had it and have conquered it and there's on the other side there's women that got it and they are no longer with us."

Blakenship added... "You'd be surprised how many people "my mother had it, my mother in law my you know. It seems like everybody has a story to tell."

Every year D.J. tries to raise money for local women at the Memorial Foundation.

This year he was happy to hear Yakima Police Department is selling their first ever breast cancer patch.

Officer Hailie Meyers with Yakima Police Department says 'It's something we've wanted to do for a while."

She added "The funds we raise are staying local they'll all be donated to the Memorial Foundation more specifically Ohana which is our local department so it's really great to know that the money that we raise is going to stay here in Yakima."

So far YPD has sold almost 500 patches.

D.J. is encouraging people to donate or buy a patch.

D.J. says he plans to do this every year "till we run out of paint."