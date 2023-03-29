YAKIMA, Wash.-
James Duane Deckard,25, of Yakima has been sentenced to 48 months in federal prison for controlled substance and firearm offenses.
Deckard pleaded guilty on November 15, 2022 to the charges of being an unlawful user of a controlled substance and of possessing a gun while having a domestic violence conviction.
The charges stemmed from a 2021 domestic dispute where Deckard pointed a gun at his partner according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the eastern District of Washington. Deckard also must serve three years of supervised release after his prison term.
According to court documents Yakima Police tried to stop Deckard while he was driving on December 18, 2021. Deckard wouldn't stop and YPD Officers pursued him until he crashed into a fire truck.
Deckard tried to run from the car, but was caught by police. Deckard's partner was in the car and reported to YPD Officers that Deckard had thrown something from the car. Court documents revealed that ammunition and marijuana were recovered from the car.
Officers recovered a gun in Raymond Park that was later determined to have Deckard's DNA on it.
Deckard reportedly admitted to law enforcement that he used meth and had been convicted in the past of domestic violence assault against his partner.
