YAKIMA, Wash.- A 31-year-old Yakima man was sentenced to seven years in federal prison and three years of court supervision following a conviction of being a Felon in Possession of Firearms.
Alexander Scott Stevens was found as the cause of an alarm at the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife where officers found someone had broken through a chain link fence and cut a hole into a wall to the building. 18 firearms and a suppressor were stolen from the building, but a forensic investigator from the Yakima Police Department identified a palm print left above the hole.
Stevens was identified by the palm print and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were called in due to the number of firearms involved.
The suspect was taken into custody on January 24 and indicted on February 15 by a federal Grand Jury.
“Gun violence is a prevalent and continuing threat to society,” stated Yakima Police Department Chief Matthew Murray. “As we have seen all across the country, violent offenders are using firearms to perpetrate violent crimes that range from robbery to murder. As a result of the remarkable collaboration between state and federal partners in the Eastern District, justice has again been served.
