YAKIMA, Wash.- A Yakima man has pleaded guilty to his role in selling a deadly dose of fentanyl to another person.
Reymond Linder entered his guilty plea on May 24 for his role in the overdose death of 36-year-old Daniel Walsh in December 2017 according to the Yakima Police.
He was sentenced to 29.75 months in a drug offender sentencing alternative program to be followed by 29.75 months of community custody (parole).
“It is critically important that we as law enforcement and prosecutors attempt to hold people accountable in Yakima County for the delivery of illegal drugs that subsequently cause a person’s death," said Yakima County Prosecutor Joe Brusic.
According to a YPD press release law enforcement agencies are making the prosecution of those responsible for overdose deaths a high priority.
