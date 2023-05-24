UNION GAP, Wash.- One person is in the hospital after a drive-by shooting on the 700 block of W. Valley Mall Blvd on May 22.
According to Union Gap Police a 34-year-old Yakima man was shot in the neck and transported to Yakima Memorial Hospital by personal car. The man was then transported to Harborview Medical Center with life-threatening injuries and is now listed in stable, but serious condition.
The shooting is still under investigation and Union Gap Police are currently working to identify the suspected shooter. Anyone with any information on this case is asked to contact Union Gap Police at 509-248-0430.
