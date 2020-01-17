LAS VEGAS, NV (KSNV) — A Yakima man is dead after a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash in Las Vegas on Thursday, Jan. 16.

On Thursday afternoon, 53-year-old Daniel Arredondo Garcia was walking southbound on the sidewalk of South Gilespie Street near Sunset Road when a car crossed into oncoming lanes of traffic before leaving the roadway to the left over the curb.

The front of the vehicle struck Garcia and the vehicle came to a rest in a landscaped area east of the sidewalk.

Garcia was then taken to University Medical Center Trauma hospital where he was pronounced dead.

38-year-old Crystal Bailey was identified as the driver of the vehicle. She was not believed to be impaired at the time of the incident.