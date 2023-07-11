YAKIMA, Wash.- On July 6th, 2023, a 27-year-old bicyclist was hit by a vehicle.
At approximately 11:45 p.m. near the 2000 block of Englewood Ave, a late-model ford Mustang was driving west left the roadway and hit a bicyclist and a fence.
According to YPD, the Mustang drove off without stopping. Yakima police later located the vehicle and driver in a Yakima residence.
The 21-year-old male driver was arrested for vehicular assault, felony hit and run, and driving while under the influence according to YPD.
According to YPD, speed and intoxication are believed to be the causing factors for the incident.
The victim is current at Harborview Medical center's Intensive Care Unit (ICU) with life altering injuries according to YPD.
Yakima Police Department Traffic Unit is requesting help from the community with any information regarding the incident.
if you have any information contact Jim Yates, Traffic Investigator. at (509) 728-6649. or Darius Williams at (509) 306-3814
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.