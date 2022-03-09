YAKIMA, Wash. —
Last week, 34-year-old Douglas Craig Parsley from Yakima was sentenced to 22 years in federal prison for attempted child pornography production, with another 20 years under federal supervision after his release.
The investigation against Parsley began in 2019. The Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) task force arrested an individual in California as they attempted to meet someone in order to engage in sexual activity with a minor. While executing search warrants against this individual, communication with Parsley was discovered. This led to a granted search warrant for Parsley’s home in Yakima.
That warrant brought the seizure of several electronic devices of Parsley’s, offering evidence that Parsley had taken images of a toddler and used them in online communications.
Court documents explain that Parsley had attempted to produce child pornography while babysitting a toddler whose mother was at work. Parsley photographed the toddler while nude and partially nude.
Parsley pleaded guilty in October 2021.
“It is a nightmare scenario for parents that a babysitter who is entrusted with the care of a small child would memorialize sexual images of that child and distribute them online,” said U.S. Attorney Vanessa R. Waldref. “Mr. Parsley’s egregious conduct warrants every minute of the significant sentence imposed. The children of the Eastern District of Washington deserve to live in a safe and strong community just as their parents do.”
