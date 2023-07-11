YAKIMA, Wash.- Today, U.S. Attorney Vanessa R. Waldref, announced that Miguel Urbina, 38 from Yakima Washington has been sentenced to 300 months in prison for production of child pornography.
Urbina has plead guilty to two counts of Production and Attempted Production of Child Pornography and one county of Possession of child Pornography.
According to court documents, urbina and one other person produced child pornography's in February of 2007, by making an audio/video recording with a digital camera that was canceled in a woman's purse.
The purse was placed inside a bathroom of the Union Gap Mall. According to court documents the camera captured explicit images and video of minor children using the bathroom.
According to court documents, the images were stored on a computer hard drive owned by Urbina. Then, between November 2008 and November 2009 Urbina, produced and attempted to produce child pornography.
On April 23rd, 2020, FBI agents executed a federal search warrant on Urbina's residents in Yakima Washington.
According to court documents, FBI agents seized the hard drive containing thousands of images of child pornography. The search warrant also recovered the recordings from the Union Gap Mall bathroom made in 2008.
“As a parent and as a law enforcement officer, I am horrified at Mr. Urbina’s blatant pattern of exploiting and victimizing children,” said Richard A. Collodi, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Seattle field office.
United States district Judge, Mark K. Dimke sentenced Urbina to 300 months in prison which will be followed by a life term of supervised release. Urbina will also be required to register as a sex offender.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.