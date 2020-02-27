SPOKANE, WA – A Yakima man was sentenced to 14 years in prison for distributing over 500 grams of methamphetamine.
40-year-old Martel Chavez-Mendoza was sentenced he pleaded guilty on Aug. 21, 2019, to distributing over 500 grams of meth.
According to court documents, law enforcement learned that Chavez-Mendoza was selling meth and using a location near Sunnyside to convert the meth from liquid to crystal form. DEA investigation learned Chavez-Mendoza distributed a kilogram of meth to another person, and during surveillance, DEA also saw Chavez-Mendoza and another person buy acetone (commonly used to crystallize meth) and take it to a garage near Sunnyside.
While serving search warrants, investigators seized ninety pounds of meth and two pounds of heroin from Chavez-Mendoza’s car, and firearms, drug ledgers and over $50,000 from his home. Investigators also found the remnants of a large-scale meth crystallization operation at a third location.
United States Attorney William Hyslop said, “Ninety-pounds of methamphetamine is the largest single drug seizure in Yakima County in years. Taking this much meth off the streets is a great victory."