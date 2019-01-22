YAKIMA, WA - 43-year-old John Pryor of Yakima was shot in the neck on Sunday morning, and is reportedly in serious but stable condition at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.

Yakima police responded to a call of shots fired in the 1800 block of South 12th Avenue at about 9:10 am on Sunday, January 20. When officers arrived on scene they found Pryor, who sustained a single gunshot wound to the neck.

Pryor was airlifted to Harborview on Sunday.

Yakima police continue to investigate the incident. No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Yakima Police Department at (509) 575-6200 or by calling 9-1-1. Tips can be also be reported to Yakima County Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-248-9980, on the organization’s website at crimestoppersyakco.org, or through the “P3 Tips” app that can be downloaded for free at p3intel.com/.