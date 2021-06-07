Yakima man shot while working in his yard during drive-by shooting flown to Seattle

YAKIMA, WA - Yakima Police Department (YPD) responded to a drive-by shooting of a man working in his from yard Sunday evening.
On June 6th at about 5:20 PM YPD was sent to the 2400 block of West Chestnut Ave after a call of a man that had been shot. Officers arrived and found a neighbor giving first aid to the 35-year-old man lying on the sidewalk suffering from two possible gunshot wounds.
The victim was identified as Jonathan Spear and was quickly transported to the Hospital and then flown to Seattle for a higher level of care. His current medical condition is not known.
Spear told police he was working in his yard when he was shot.
Witnesses told police they saw a blue Ford Taurus speeding away from the area immediately after hearing the shots. Officers did locate a shell casing in the roadway near intersection of 24th Avenue and Chestnut Avenue.
Detectives from the YPD's Major Crimes Unit and Gang Unit responded to the scene and continued to gather evidence and interview witnesses.
“There is no indication this is gang related and the motive is unclear at this time,” said YPD Captain Jay Seely.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the YPD at (509) 575-6200 or by calling 9-1-1.
Tips can be also be reported to Yakima County Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-248-9980, on the organization’s website at www.crimestoppersyakco.org, or through the “P3 Tips” app at http://p3intel.com/mobileapp.htm that can be downloaded for free.