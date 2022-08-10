YAKIMA, Wash. — One motorist was hit by a car after a 30-year-old man allegedly drove under the influence and eluded officers on Lincoln Avenue in Yakima at 11:53 p.m. August 9.
An officer tried to pull over the car driven by the 30-year-old around 1st Avenue and I Street for traffic infractions, according to the Yakima Police Department press release. The car didn’t stop, then sped up as the officer tried to follow. YPD eventually stopped pursuing him, reporting he kept speeding on Lincoln Avenue.
The driver didn’t stop at the red light along 16th Avenue, causing him to hit an uninvolved vehicle, according to the press release.
The 30-year-old was arrested for driving under the influence and attempting to elude a police vehicle. He had a woman in the car, who was taken to a local hospital for leg injuries. The people inside the other vehicle were not harmed, according to YPD.
