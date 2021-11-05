Yakima man who had multiple gun shot wounds was found dead in a Parker orchard

PARKER, WA – Yakima County Sheriff's Office said the man that was found dead in an orchard near the intersection of Parker Bridge Rd. and N. Track Rd. died from multiple gunshot wounds.
In the afternoon of Tuesday, November 2nd, Deputies were sent to the orchard after an orchard worker found a body laying next to an empty vehicle and called dispatch.
Deputies arrived and found the man was deceased. Detectives and evidence techs were called out to document, process the crime scene, and take over the investigation.
The autopsy performed Friday determined the man died from multiple gunshot wounds. He was positively identified as 32-year-old Feliciano Galvan-Morales from Yakima.
If anyone has any information regarding this homicide please call Detective John Duggan at (509) 574-2641 or provide CrimeStoppers tips at www.crimestoppersyakco.org