YAKIMA, Wash.- Mosquito pool in Benton county tested positive for West Nile virus.
The positive mosquito pools were collected from Grandview sewage Lagoons in Yakima county.
According to Yakima Health District there have been no human or animal cases of West Nile virus reported in Washington this year.
According to Yakima Health District, there are preventive measures you can take to avoid West Nile virus.
West Nile virus spreads to people through the bite of an infected mosquito. To avoid West Nile Virus avoid getting bitten by mosquitos.
- Use insect repellant that is EPA registered.
- Wear loose-fitting long-sleeved shirts and pants when outside at dawn and dusk.
- Stop mosquitos from laying eggs in near by water.
According to the Yakima Health District, most people infected with West Nile virus do not develop any symptoms.
1 in 5 people infected develop minor symptoms such as, headaches, body aches, rash, and joint pains.
People over the age of 60 and people with existing medical conditions such as cancer, diabetes, hypertension, or kidney diseases are at greater risk of severe illness.
If you experience symptoms of West Nile virus contact you primary health care provider.
