YAKIMA, WA- Anthony Marquez is only 16-years-old. Instead of starting his school year at Davis High School he is headed to the Idyllwild Arts Academy in California.

Marquez received a scholarship to play the viola for the next school year.

The scholarship covers most of the $64,091 dollar tuition.

Marquez a student at Yakima Music En Acción (YAMA) plays multiple instruments and says they've helped him grow as a musician and a person.

"I've learned how to accept myself for who I am. And with music you have to be super sensitive to other people. So just being sensitive to myself and to others and that's what really helped me being part of YAMA and I'm really grateful for it," said Marquez.

He is leaving for California today but before that he is hosting a concert at Collaboration Coffee in Yakima with some of his closest friends.

The free concert starts at noon.

Donations will be accepted and will go towards moving and living expenses.