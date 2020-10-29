YAKIMA, WA - The Yakima Fire Department (YFD) responded to a fire last night, Wednesday, which destroyed a residential structure, displacing four people and two dogs.
Firefighters were called to the 700 block of North 4th Street at 10:38 pm Wednesday night. Crews found a one-and-a-half-story residential structure fully involved. The fire was declared a defensive operation and it took crews several hours to knock down the flames.
All of the occupants safely evacuated the building. No injuries were reported.
The Red Cross was called to assist the displaced occupants.
The building is declared a total loss. The initial estimated property loss is $150,000 for the residential building. An adjacent structure sustained damage estimated at $20,000.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.