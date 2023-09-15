YAKIMA, Wash.- Yakima Nation Health Program hosted an event to raise awareness for Suicide Prevention Month.
On September 13, Tribal School staff and students participated in an awareness walk, luncheon, and activity booths with local community members.
Guest speaker Levi Horn spoke to attendees about his pathway into the NFL. His presentation focused on reminding youth to surround themselves with the right people and to push themselves further.
Participants then walked to the Yakima Nation RV park while carrying signs of encouragement.
According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Minority Health, suicide was the second leading cause of death for American Indian/Alaska Natives between 10 and 24 years of age in 2019.
For the National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline call or text 988.
