June Job Growth Slowed, but Labor Market Remains Strong

Scientist and his African American female colleague working on medical research in laboratory.

 Getty Images

 SEATTLE, Wash.-  Senator Maria Cantwell announces 13 grants to Washington State entities to fight the fentanyl crisis and address public health. 

Yakima Nation was among the recipients of the grants. 

"As I travel the state listening to Washingtonians on the front lines of the fentanyl crisis, one thing has been loud and clear -- our communities need more resources to tackle substance abuse and drug overdose,” said Sen. Cantwell.

Grants awarded to support Government and non-profit agencies went to: 

  • Yakima Nation received $970,000 for School-based trauma-informed Support services and mental health. 
  • King County received $3,075,00 to address the overdose crisis in King County. 
  • Snohomish County received $889,476 for the Overdose Data to Action community response. 
  • Seattle Indian Health Board received $400,000 for a suicide prevention infrastructure in urban Seattle areas. 
  • Washington State Department of Health received $4,193,955 for Washington Overdose to Action 
  • Washington State Health Care Authority received $1,361,811 for the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act Center for Mental Health

Grants were also awarded to support research:

  •  Seattle Children's Hospital received $4,259,296.
  •  Allen Institute received $6,132,469.
  •  The University of Washington received $1,509,302. 

 One grant was awarded to support international public health: 

  •  Washington State University  received $7,500,000 to advance public health research in Kenya 