SEATTLE, Wash.- Senator Maria Cantwell announces 13 grants to Washington State entities to fight the fentanyl crisis and address public health.
Yakima Nation was among the recipients of the grants.
"As I travel the state listening to Washingtonians on the front lines of the fentanyl crisis, one thing has been loud and clear -- our communities need more resources to tackle substance abuse and drug overdose,” said Sen. Cantwell.
Grants awarded to support Government and non-profit agencies went to:
- Yakima Nation received $970,000 for School-based trauma-informed Support services and mental health.
- King County received $3,075,00 to address the overdose crisis in King County.
- Snohomish County received $889,476 for the Overdose Data to Action community response.
- Seattle Indian Health Board received $400,000 for a suicide prevention infrastructure in urban Seattle areas.
- Washington State Department of Health received $4,193,955 for Washington Overdose to Action
- Washington State Health Care Authority received $1,361,811 for the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act Center for Mental Health
Grants were also awarded to support research:
- Seattle Children's Hospital received $4,259,296.
- Allen Institute received $6,132,469.
- The University of Washington received $1,509,302.
One grant was awarded to support international public health:
- Washington State University received $7,500,000 to advance public health research in Kenya
