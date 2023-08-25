(The Center Square) - Washington’s fatal drug overdose rate increased in a one-year period the fastest of any state, according to a new report by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The report found that between March 2022-March 2023, the number of predicted cases of fatal drug overdose increases by 28.4% from 2,356 to 3,024. The number of reported fatal overdose deaths increased by 25%, from 2,351 to 2,948.