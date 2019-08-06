YAKIMA, WA- Today is National Night Out, 16,000 cities all over the U.S. are hosting events and watch block parties to promote police- community partnerships.

Some events today include:

- Henry Beauchamp Community Center,

1211 S. 7th St., from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm.

- New Jerusalem Baptist Church,

915 S. Naches Ave., from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm.

- Bearded Monkey Cycling & Fitness,

1802 W. Nob Hill Blvd, from 6:00 to 9:00 pm.

If anyone in the community is interested in becoming a block watch call the Yakima Police Department Community Service Office at 509-575-6197.