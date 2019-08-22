YAKIMA, WA - A Yakima native started a program called Imagine Scholar a decade ago, and it's not only changed his life, but the lives of many children in South Africa.

"We're not trying to create great 16-year-olds, we're trying to create great 30-year-olds," said Corey Johnson, Founder of Imagine Scholar.

In 2009, Corey Johnson started a education program called Imagine Scholar.

"Imagine Scholar, we do intake in eight grade so basically 12, 13-year-olds, and we do a seven-month application process and then, it's very hard, and most kids quit and we're looking for one variable: who wants it the most," said Johnson.

Once in the program, students are supported all the way up to the early stages of their career.

"We're not like an after-school program, we will help them in any way they need. We will take them to the dentist, we will help them with glasses, we will support their family if food if their family doesn't have food. So, it is, it is a fully comprehensive program once the student is in the program," said Johnson.

"I never thought I would go to Yale for a summer camp. I never thought I would be here, but it happened and I don't want to be the last person," said Lucky Khoza, who is part of the program.

Khoza says the program has taught not only him but many in his community how to imagine a different life.

"Being able to see the world in a different perspective and being aware that there are different ways to live life and there are different opportunities," said Khoza.

Over 100 teens like Khoza have taken advantage of the program.

Khoza says he hopes to get more people in his community and others involved with the program.

If you would like to know more about the program you can click on the link below.

http://imaginescholar.org/