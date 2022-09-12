WASHINGTON D.C. — The U.S. Senate voted on September 12 to confirm the nomination of Judge Salvador Mendoza Jr. to the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals, reaching a 46-40 decision.
The Yakima Valley native will be the first Hispanic judge from Washington to serve on the Court.
The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals is headquartered in San Francisco and serves nine western states.
“He has been an outstanding judge on the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Washington where he has served since 2014…” said Senator Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.) on the Senate floor before the vote. “I know Judge Mendoza will make an excellent addition to the Ninth Circuit.”
Mendoza was recommended by Senator Patty Murray (D-Wash.) to the Biden administration as a replacement for Judge Margaret McKeown. His nomination by President Biden led to the Senate consideration.
“Judge Mendoza has been a trailblazer, focused on building a more fair and just legal system that works for everyone—not just the wealthy and well-off…” said Senator Murray. “Beyond just his impeccable professional qualifications, Judge Mendoza will bring an important perspective to one of the most consequential appellate courts in this country: the perspective of someone whose parents immigrated to the U.S. from Mexico and worked as farm laborers, maids, and factory workers to build a better life for their family.”
Judge Mendoza grew up in the Yakima Valley, raised by immigrants. He would work with them in the fields in the mornings before school. Mendoza graduated from Prosser High School in 1990, got his Bachelor’s at the University of Washington, then his law degree from the University of California - Los Angeles.
He received the Martin Luther King Jr. Spirit Award from Columbia Basin College in 2016.
Judge Mendoza has served as a Judge Pro Tem in Benton and Franklin counties. In 2013, Governor Jay Inslee appointed Mendoza to the Superior Court for Benton and Franklin Counties. The next year, he moved up to a U.S. District Court judge for the Eastern District of Washington, making him the first Hispanic federal judge in Eastern Washington.
“I have no doubt—and based on his record I think there can be no doubt—that serving on the Ninth Circuit, Judge Mendoza will carefully review each case as an appellate judge, respect every party that appears before him, and protect the rights of the American people,” said Senator Murray.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.