Yakima native travels to Pandora after training "Avatar" star Jack Champion

YAKIMA, Wash. — Yakima native, Joshua Murillo, signed on almost 5-years-ago to help one of the main characters stay in shape for the long anticipated Avatar sequel Avatar: The Way of Water.
Murillo talks about his family and how his father, David Murillo, always emphasized the importance of exercise and staying healthy when he was younger. He goes on to say that it wasn’t necessarily the sport that mattered, but that the message his father wanted to teach him and his siblings was to always try their hardest at everything they did.
As Murillo grew up he played baseball for Davis High School and eventually Central Washington University. After graduating with a business degree, Murillo decided to move back to the Yakima area where he started working at Stadelman Fruit in their Quality Control Department.
As time went on, he found himself wanting to explore other passions like music and mixing sound. Murillo decided to go back to school at the Conservatory of Recording Arts in Tempe, Arizona. There, he learned the art of recording sound for music, film and tv.
After graduating, Murillo made a choice to move to Los Angeles to pursue a career in Sound Engineering.
“I had to choose between LA and Nashville and so I chose LA because it just felt right,” Murillo said.
After arriving in California, Murillo got a job with NBC Universal Sports working on sound for their Olympic broadcasts. But when the NBC production he worked for moved to Colorado, Murillo decided to leave the company and do freelance work in California.
That’s when he found his passion for personal fitness and training.
“I started going to the gym more and pretty soon that was the only place I wanted to be,” he said, “so I got a job at the gym and worked my way up to being a manager.”
Murillo said while he was working at the gym he got introduced to stunt work since stunt performers would come in and train at his gym. It wasn’t until he started getting encouragement from those performers that he actually thought about a career in TV.
“They saw me and the work that I was doing and told me that I should consider stunt work for myself,” he said.
Murillo started doing stunt training here and there but then decided it was something he wanted to do full-time. Murillo auditioned for a show called Marvel Universe Live! Which is a live-action arena style show. He traveled the world playing a superhero with his wife eventually becoming performance captain but says he never stopped learning and continued to educate himself on strength and conditioning.
“I’m a total nerd for stuff like this, I just love learning how to get someone's body from point A to point B,” he said.
After Murillo and his wife left the tour, he says that he started to become more well known in the stunt community. Overtime, stunt coordinators would eventually ask for tips and tricks to help get their stunt performers in shape. It was through these connections that Murillo’s name would get thrown around to stunt coordinators for Avatar: The Way of Water.
“I went through a bunch of interviews and plans for how I would get the results they wanted in the time frame that they needed,” Murillo said. “They liked what I had planned and offered me the job, but they warned me how challenging it would be,” he said.
Murillo signed on to Avatar: The Way of Water in May of 2018. His task? Training Jack Champion, a 14 year-old actor at the time, who had starred in other tv shows and had a small role in “Avengers: Endgame”.
Champion plays the role of Spider, a human that was raised by the Na’vi, the native inhabitant of the world of Pandora. Murillo was tasked with keeping Champion's physique consistent over 3 years of filming. Since Champion was the most prominent human role in the Computer Generated Imagery world of Avatar.
“It was a tough process and I know it was very difficult for Jack because he was just a kid at the time,” he said. “I know that he just wanted to eat cookies or maybe some days he didn't want to hit the gym, but at the end of the day I had to remind him that it was all going to be worth it,” he said.
Murillo worked hard with Champion’s mother to make sure there was balance between work and personal life.
“I think of Jack as a little brother so to see him smiling watching the movie at the premiere just made me so happy,” he said.
Filming wrapped in 2020 and since then he has worked for a number of different tv shows, movies and celebrities.
“If I’m honest, there will never be a bigger movie that I will work on than Avatar,” he said. “I’m just grateful for the opportunity and to be able to say I was a part of it,” Murillo said.
Murillo never forgot his roots though, saying that he thanks his family and the Yakima community for showing him that hard work and personal accountability pay off in unexpected ways.
“I love Yakima and I love being from Yakima,” he said. “I am so honored to be able to represent Yakima in any way that I can,” Murillo said.
