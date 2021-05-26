Yakima neighbor running 52.4 miles to help a family who recently lost three family members

YAKIMA, WA - A Yakima neighbor is running to raise money for a family that has recently lost their mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother within a matter of months.
Parker Jones is raising money for the Morris family to help recover the medical expenses from the three generations who were hospitalized do to COVID-19.
On May 26th, 2021, Parker will be running 52.4 Miles going above and beyond the Fruition 40 Mile run distance in memory of Michelle's 51st birthday, the first since she has passed.
"I personally have known the Morris Family for over 20 years from church early on as friends throughout school and close neighbors," said Parker. "This is my second Ultra Marathon Run ever and it’s an honor to be running for a family that’s been near to me since 1998."
All funds raised in sponsoring this run will go directly to The Morris Family.
If you would like to donate, HERE is the link to the GoFund Me.
As we get closer to 52.4 Miles for Michelle Run Day, Parker asks that you keep the family in your thoughts and prayers.