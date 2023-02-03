WASHINGTON, D.C.-
U.S. Senator Patty Murray (D-WA) announced over $9.1 million in federal awards from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to address homelessness in rural communities and unsheltered settings across Washington state on February 2.
Yakima Neighborhood Health will receive $1,653,299 to address unsheltered homelessness in Yakima County according to a press release announcing the funding.
"So many families across our state are struggling to find affordable housing and keep a roof over their head, and this crisis is no less prevalent in rural communities," Senator Murray said.
The funding comes from a Special Notice of Funding Opportunity for the Continuum of Care (CoC) Program, which provides grants to nonprofit providers, as well as state and local governments, to connect people and families to housing, health care, and supportive services according to today's press release.
