YAKIMA, WA - Rod's House is a nonprofit that helps connect young adults ages 18 to 24 to emergency housing.
"We think that with the eviction moratorium lifting, we are going to see a huge surge in need," said James.
Their emergency housing is located in Sunnyside with transportation provided. James said they only have eight beds and people usually stay for three weeks at a time.
"Housing solutions doesn't always look like empty beds, it's sometimes about how are we planning with them, how are we encouraging them to gather their resources," said James.
James said he's nervous they won't have enough beds available but will still do everything to help.
"To be able to provide some safe, warm, indoor space, even for a brief period of time is a huge game-changer for somebody that's out on the street all day," said James.
James said Rod's House is actively expanding its emergency and temporary services both in Sunnyside and Yakima.
Rod's House connects young adults ages 13 to 24 to long-term housing, educational, and behavioral services.
Rod's House can help young adults find n apartment, help with security deposits, even pay the first month's rent.
"What we believe is that every youth and young adult in Yakima County deserves to be empowered, respected, connected with a positive community," said James.
Even if a young adult isn't sleeping on a park bench or under a bridge doesn't mean they are unworthy of help said, James.
"What you’re going through is hard, and you’re 19, it doesn’t have to be that way," said James.
Rod's House is located at 204 South Naches Avenue in Yakima. They also provide free hot meals, laundry, case managing, and clothing services.