Yakima November Ballot Voting to Ban Local Income Tax

YAKIMA, WA - City Council members voted to put a measure on the November ballot to change the city's charter, to put a permanent ban on local income tax; this would leave it up the the voters.
Washington's State Supreme Court has ruled that income is property and that a graduated income tax is unconstitutional.
Graduated income tax means you are taxed based off of your income so, if you make more, you are taxed more.
Currently, Yakima does not have an income tax but local governments can decide whether they want one or not.
This is why it will be on the November ballot.
It is important to note, banning income tax in Yakima wouldn't change the way you are taxed now.
"Historically, constitutionally an income tax is not allowed in the state of Washington" said Mayor Patricia Byers. "There have been many attempts to change that."
Battle Ground, Spokane, Granger and Spokane Valley have all banned local income taxes on businesses and individuals.
Some council members did not agree with putting this issue on the ballot in the first place.
"Nobody has expressed any wish to impose local income tax" said Kay Funk, Council Member for District 4. "I think that it is sort of a false flag for the libertarians to try to control the discussion in the city council election."