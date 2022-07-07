Yakima nurse's license suspended after assaulting officer

YAKIMA, Wash. — Former Yakima nurse Sierra Lydia Jackson’s nursing license was suspended for at least three years by the Washington state Department of Health for her assault conviction in 2021. She had been a nurse in the state since October 2017. Jackson was convicted on one count of third degree assault in August 2021.

The assault conviction follows an incident from December 2019, when officers reported to a residence on S 2nd Street around 9:30 p.m. for an unwanted guest report. The caller said Jackson did not live there and was refusing to leave.

Yakima police officer Colbey Molner reported arriving at a male’s apartment and hearing a female yelling. The male resident was with Jackson, looking through a box. He invited in Officer Molner and said he wanted Jackson to leave. Officer Molner asked her twice if she lived there, but she did not answer. Instead, she asked for help finding her phone.

While Officer Molner assisted the resident with Jackson, Officer Matt Drumheller was outside talking to her family. A cousin confirmed she did not live in the apartment.

According to Officer Molner, he then told Jackson to leave nine times. She told him not to tell her what to do. Officer Molner had the resident ask Jackson to leave one last time. He added that if she didn’t, she would be leaving in handcuffs. She reportedly did not react.

Officer Molner took her left arm as Officer Drumheller was coming inside. She tried to pull away, but Officer Drumheller grabbed her right arm. She continued resisting until Molner used a control technique on her wrist and cuffed her, according to the probable cause documents.

The officers tried to take Jackson outside, but she locked up her legs and refused to walk. At the bottom of the stairs, she reportedly used her shoulder to push Officer Molner into the wall and leaned on him. He reports having to push her off.

They took Jackson to the front of the patrol car and tried to search her pockets. She was uncooperative, continually turning around to face the officers. Officer Drumheller told her several times to stop doing so, but she continued. Officer Molner pushed her upper body onto the car hood, according to the probable cause documents.

In response, court documents say she used her leg to kick Officer Molner in the groin twice. He hit her hip in an attempt to prevent further assault. She was walked to the back of the car when officers asked Jackson if she had any weapons on her. She reportedly said she wished she did, so she could shoot Officer Drumheller in the head. They tried to put her in the backseat but she resisted.

Officer Molner pulled Jackson’s arms to get her in the backseat. She was laying on her back with her feet toward Officer Drumheller after being pulled into the backseat, and proceeded to kick Drumheller in the elbow. She was finally secured in the backseat after, and Molner filed probable cause for two counts of third degree assault.

The second count was dropped after Jackson pleaded guilty, according to court documents. Since she was a first time offender, she was sentenced in August 2021 to seven days confinement and a $600 fine, followed by six months to a year of community custody.

State codes require medical license holders to report relevant convictions, including assault. According to the DOH, Jackson did not report the conviction. She was served a statement of charges from the DOH in March 2022 and did not respond to the charges.

In May 2022, the DOH ordered Jackson to a three-year suspension and a $250 fine. She must also complete four hours of anger management before attempting to get her license back.