YAKIMA, Wash.- Yakima residents can now purchase dog licenses online instead of going to City Hall.
The City will offer licenses with 1-3 year durations through the portal that is expected to go live on Sunday, May 7 according to a City of Yakima press release.
Dog owners without access to the new portal can still purchase licenses at Yakima City Hall, 129 North 2nd Street. Dog licenses will be available on the second floor, where a kiosk will be provided at the Codes counter from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm, Monday through Friday.
Fees and terms for dog licenses in the City of Yakima:
- 1 year (altered) $25
- 1 year (unaltered) $75
- 3 year (altered) $60
- 3 year (unaltered) $180
- Replacement tag $10
- Senior Citizen 1 year (altered) $12.50
- Senior Citizen 1 year (unaltered) $37.50
- Senior Citizen 3 year (altered) $30
- Senior Citizen 3 year (unaltered) $90
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.