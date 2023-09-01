EDMONDS, Wash.-Five community coalitions across Washington, including one in Yakima will be receiving $125,000 in federal grants to help prevent youth substance use.
Each coalition will receive funding for five years for a total of $625,000 according to a press release announcing the funding from Senator Maria Cantwell's (D-WA) Office.
The grants come from the Drug-Free Communities Support Program, which is funded and directed by the Office of National Drug Control Policy. DFC-funded coalitions develop data-driven, community-wide strategies to reduce youth substance use according to the press release announcing the grants.
"In the roundtables I've held across the state this summer about the fentanyl crisis, I've heard directly from parents who tragically lost their children to fentanyl, and young people who lost friends and family to this lethal drug,” said Sen. Cantwell. “Our communities desperately need more resources to prevent youth substance abuse. Additional funding to these five evidence-based programs will help them educate more children across our state about the dangers of fentanyl and other drugs.”
Coalitions receiving funding:
- SAFE Yakima REACH Coalition: Funding will be used to establish and strengthen community collaboration in support of local efforts to prevent youth substance.
- West Spokane Wellness Partnership: Funding will be used to decreasing opioid misuse and abuse by increasing the number of adults and youth in West Central Spokane who know about opioids and how to safely store, manage, and dispose of them.
- Prevent Tacoma Drug Free Community Coalition: Will use funding to develop strategies reduce youth substance use include life skills training in schools and parenting training.
- Sedro Woolley RISE: a community based organization comprised of youth, parents, schools, healthcare professionals, schools, law enforcement and more to address community risk factors including youth substance use.
- Our Klickitat: Funding will will support the county’s most at-risk youth by partnering with CultureSeed, a local youth-serving organization, and by expanding One Community Health’s rural outreach.
