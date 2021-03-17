YAKIMA, WA- The Pandemic has forced many local businesses to adapt and change the way they do business. One Yakima bakery added drinks and has gone viral on Tiktok for its red bull drinks.
Panaderia El Solecito has been known for its bread.
When the Coronavirus hit last year, the family had to get creative.
"It first started with a walk-up window. Then into a drive-thru when we decided to change it into an espresso," said Yesica Suarez, Barista, El Solecito.
Panaderia El Solecito has always been a family business.
When the youngest of the Suarez sisters wanted to incorporate drinks the whole family jumped in.
Paulina Suarez, Barista, Panaderia El Solecito said, "All our family they are so encouraging they're like ok you guys got it. And then when we see the line so big, we're just like ok, gotta work faster."
The long lines are mostly thanks to creative Tik Tok videos that have two million likes.
Yesica Suarez said, "It's literally me and her behind the whole thing. But Paulina is the one who's in charge of you know editing the videos and everything."
Because of their viral TikTok's they have customers coming in from all over.
"We're getting so much support from a lot of people who aren't from Yakima you know. It's people from Spokane, from Seattle, Oregon, from Wenatchee, Idaho," said Yesica.
Her sister, Paulina Suarez added, "I never imagined that our business would be so known because when we were a panaderia, just a panaderia, no one really knew about us."
The Suarez sister said when they saw the increase they kept up with their customers.
Yesica Suarez said, "That's when we started doing our drinks in fish bowls, light bulbs, and these giant cups that we have."
Ultimately they say using social media was their best option to promote themselves.
"I think if you put yourself out there and show your work people are going to start seeing what you have to offer. Honestly, it's so overwhelming to see the numbers growing within each day," said Paulina Suarez.
Panaderia El Solecito is located on 303 W Pine St in Yakima.
They are open from Wednesday to Monday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
To see Panaderia El Solecito's TikTok click here.