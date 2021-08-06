Yakima Parks and Rec will not be able to water the lawn at Randall Park due to irrigation issues

YAKIMA, WA - Yakima Parks and Recreation will be unable to water the lawn at Randall Park for at least the next week due to irrigation pump and motor issues.
“We appreciate the public’s patience as we pull and rebuild both the pump and motor,” said Parks and Recreation Manager Ken Wilkinson. “Unfortunately, since we can’t water the grass at Randall Park it will likely turn brown due to our summer weather.”
Randall Park covers more than 40 acres and is located south of Nob Hill Boulevard between 44th Avenue and 48th Avenue.
Visit https://yakimaparks.com/ or call 575-6020 for more information about City of Yakima Parks and Recreation facilities and programs.