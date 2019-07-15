YAKIMA, WA - Yakima Parks and Recreation wants to hear from the community in a pool survey recently launched on its website.
“The Yakima City Council has asked for the master planning process to begin for the modernization and renovation of Franklin Pool and Lions Pool,” said Parks & Recreation Manager Ken Wilkinson. “As part of the master plan, we are conducting a community outreach survey to identify what people want included in the facilities. This will help us create the vision for swimming pools for the future.”
Surveys are available in English and Spanish at https://yakimaparks.com/2019-pools-survey/
The survey encourages the public to share its feedback on several topics. These include programs or activities they participate in at the City’s pools, as well as renovations they feel are most needed at Lions Pool and Franklin Pool if funding was found.
It also asks community members to rate the condition of facilities at Lions Pool and Franklin Pool, as well as the programs offered at each pool.
The public can submit surveys online, or they can download a printable copy of the survey, fill it out and mail it to the Parks and Recreation office.
Pool surveys will be accepted through mid-August.
Visit https://yakimaparks.com/aquatics/ for more about City of Yakima pools and aquatic programs.