YAKIMA, WA -A 16-year-old boy was shot in the leg Monday night, Dec. 30th, in what police believe to be a gang related incident.

At 9:28 p.m. on Monday, the Yakima Police Department says they responded to a report of a gunshot victim in the 700 block of Queen Avenue. Before officers got to the scene, they learned the victim was being taken by private vehicle to a local hospital.

Police say the 16-year-old suffered a single gunshot wound to his right leg. He was treated at the hospital and released.

Police believe the incident is gang related. There is no suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact YPD at (509) 575-6200 or by calling 9-1-1.