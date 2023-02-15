YAKIMA, Wash. — An arrest has been made for the June 2022 murder of 32-year-old Juan Carlos Zavala, who had been shot multiple times while working on his car at the Nob Hill Rocky Mart, according to a press release from the Yakima Police Department. A 20-year-old man from Yakima was named as a suspect and has been arrested.
The shooting on June 22 occurred just before 1 a.m., when two men walked up to the mini mart parking lot, according to YPD. Two other people were shot but survived; Zavala died in surgery. No update was given for the second suspect that YPD reported at the time.
The 20-year-old was believed to be in a home on the 400 block of W Pine St in Union Gap, according to YPD. Just before 5 p.m. on February 15, YPD surrounded the home, along with the U.S. Marshals Violent Offender Task Force, the Union Gap Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. The suspect shortly left the home and was arrested “without incident.”
He was booked into the Yakima County Jail for first-degree murder, first-degree assault and unlawful possession of a firearm, according to YPD.
