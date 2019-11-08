Yakima Police and LEAD Task Force receive check for over $163,500 for busting drug trafficking ring

YAKIMA, Wash. - Today the Yakima County Sheriff's Department and the Yakima Police Department recieved a huge payment for busting a drug trafficking ring.

The check was for just over $163 thousand. Each agency will get half.

The money comes from Operation Rocky Bear Paw, which targeted the Cervantes regional drug trafficking organization that operated in Washington, Idaho, and Montana.

The investigation began in 2015, and arrests were made in 2016. In late 2018, the last of eleven defendants were sentenced.

As part of the investigation, law enforcement officers seized ten pounds of meth, more than $10 thousand, two firearms, and numerous rounds of ammunition from the Cervantes home in Grandview.

"If you think there is profit to be made in selling illegal drugs, we will use all legal means possible to relieve you of those gains," William D. Hyslop, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Washington, said.

Yakima County and Yakima police got 80 percent of the sale of the house that was seized during the investigation. The money will go toward further crime-fighting efforts.

"This is a big deal. The officers on this case traveled to Washington D.C. They were in the presence of a lot of dignitaries as they received awards for the work they did on this. This is extraordinary. And I don't think we should forget that," Yakima County Sheriff Robert Udell said.

Cervantes' Yakima County home was sold because it facilitated the drug trafficking ring and was purchased with drug money. All eleven defendants face at least two years of prison on conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. The ring's leader, Rafael Cervantes, was sentenced to over ten years.