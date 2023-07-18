YAKIMA, Wash.- Yakima Police are seeking public help in locating a wanted murder suspect.
Juan Rosales-Montes de Oca is wanted for alleged involvement in a homicide at E. Nob Hill Blvd and 18th St. The incident happened on July 17 2023 according to Yakima Police.
According to Yakima Police, Rosales currently has a warrant for murder in the 1st degree, 2 counts of assault drive-by shooting and unlawful possession of a firearm
If you have any information about his whereabouts please call 911 or contact crime stoppers at 1-800 222-8477.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.