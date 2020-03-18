Yakima Police have arrested two suspects in a child sex trafficking case.
According to Yakima Police, they were taken into custody at a residence where an incident involving a young girl occurred.
YPD began the investigation in January when detectives learned that a young victim was talking with an man she didn't know over social media.
The girl meet with the man and he transported her to a residence in Yakima, leaving her in the care of two other men she did not know.
The Yakima Police Department are charging both suspects with commercial sexual exploitation of a minor, sexual exploitation of a minor, rape 2nd degree and indecent liberties.