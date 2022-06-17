Yakima police arrested a man threatening to kill business employees

YAKIMA, Wash. - Yakima Police have arrested a suspect threatening to kill employees of a local business Thursday morning.
Here's a timeline of what happened.
7:30 a.m.
YPD responded to the report of threat. When officers arrived, they were advised a 62-year-old man was threatening to kill local business employees where he used to work.
11:30 a.m.
The man was located at his residence in the 2200 block of Summitview Ave. When officers attempted to contact him, he was not compliant and refused to leave his residence. According to YPD, officers had a previous incident with the man where S.W.A.T had to be involved in March of 2020.
Designated Crisis Responders and police negotiators tried to de-escalate the situation to have the man peacefully surrender.
6:20 p.m.
After several hours and failed attempts, police used chemical agents and a police canine to take the suspect into custody. He was then booked into Yakima County Jail.
