Yakima police ask for public information on Lucian disappearance

YAKIMA, Wash. - The Yakima Police Department is asking the public for any information about missing five-year-old Lucian Muguia's disappearance on September 10, 2022 as law enforcement continues to search for the boy.

Anyone who was around Sarg Hubbard Park, the Yakima Arboretum or the Yakima Humane Society between 6:45 and 8 p.m. on September 10 should contact YPD. It is asking for any information, photos or videos from that time, even if it does not seem relevant.

Reach out to YPD at 509-575-6200 or ypd@yakimawa.gov.