YAKIMA, WA - The Yakima Police Department is asking for the community’s help in locating a 77-year-old Yakima area man suffering from dementia who is missing.

Richard Hickey, who is described as approximately 5’10” tall and weighing about 160 pounds, was last seen today (Friday, May 24th) at about 1:30 pm near an auto parts store on 40th Avenue in Yakima. He is reported to be driving a 2006 white Kia Sedona with a Washington State license plate reading either 844VBL or AMC4938.

Hickey is without important medication, which could be detrimental to his well-being and safety.

Police believe Hickey may be headed to Cowiche, where he currently lives, or Seattle, where Hickey grew up.

Anyone with information about Hickey’s whereabouts is urged to contact the YPD at (509) 575-6200 or by calling 9-1-1.