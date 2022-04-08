Yakima police asking for surveillance footage of suspicious interaction with 6-year-old girl

YAKIMA, Wash. —
The Yakima Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a male who may have picked up a 6-year-old girl on April 6. The girl was reported missing between 3-8 p.m. around the area of N 4th Street and East I Street.
Officers were told she had dark hair and was wearing a short-sleeve white shirt and multicolor leggings. A YPD officer found her around the 900 block of N 4th Street.
YPD says the girl told the officer she had been picked up by an adult male she did not know, who released her.
Special Assault Unit Detectives were brought in to investigate.
YPD wants residents in that area to check their surveillance cameras for video of the incident.
Anyone with evidence or further information should contact Detective Soptich at 509-576-6756.
