YAKIMA, WASH. - The Yakima Police Department is asking for help identifying an adult male. On April 6th, between 3 and 8 pm a 6-year old girl was reported missing in the area of N 4th St. and E I St.
The girl was described to have dark hair and wearing a white short sleeve shirt with multi-colored leggings. She was later found by a YPD officer on the 900th block of N 4th St.
According to YPD's twitter, she told the officers she was picked up by an adult male she didn't know and was eventually released.
Detectives are asking residents in the area of N 4th St. and E I St. to check surveillance cameras for any interactions between the two.
If find any video evidence of the child or remember seeing her in the neighborhood, you're asked to contact Yakima Police or Detective Jeremy Soptich at (509) 576-6756
