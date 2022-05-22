YAKIMA, Wash. -
Yakima Police department sharing the news about some new gear it got over the weekend.
In a Facebook post, the department says there's many thanks and tail wags about the new gear.
The K9 Foundation Yakima Valley provided new protective gear for the department.
Some of that gear includes, ballistic shield, thermal image cameras and attic deployment systems for the K9 teams to stay safe while hard at work.
Along with sharing the news, the department shared some photos of the K9s and their teams posing for a photo with the new gear.
The K9 in the photos are Yakima Police Department K9s Zorro and Trex and Yakima Sheriff's Office K9 Simcoe.
