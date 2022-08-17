Yakima Police Department honors its first ever fallen officer, Sgt. Joe Deccio

YAKIMA, Wash.-
Yakima Police officer pay their respect to the department's first fallen officer, Sgt. Joe Deccio. He died on August 3, 2021.
Sgt. Deccio served the City for an honorable 15 years. He's the first YPD Officer to die on duty in YPD history.
YPD shared in a Facebook post how honored it is to have the support from the community over the last year.
The police department invited the community to join it at West Side Church for a ceremony to honor the Fallen Officers of 2021 and a special memorial to Sgt. Deccio.
