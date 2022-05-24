Yakima Police Department is looking for a missing person

YAKIMA, Wash. -
Yakima Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate a missing person.
YPD says 42-year-old Jacob Seaunier has been missing since late April when he last spoke to his family.
Officers say in a Facebook post, Seaunier is 5-foot-10-inches tall, weighs roughly 170-pounds and is described as being homeless.
If you have any information of his location, contact YPD Detective Scott Gronewald at (509) 576-6597.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.