Yakima Police Department is looking for a missing person

YAKIMA, Wash. - 

Yakima Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate a missing person. 

YPD says 42-year-old Jacob Seaunier has been missing since late April when he last spoke to his family. 

Officers say in a Facebook post, Seaunier is 5-foot-10-inches tall, weighs roughly 170-pounds and is described as being homeless. 

If you have any information of his location, contact YPD Detective Scott Gronewald at (509) 576-6597. 