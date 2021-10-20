YAKIMA - Yakima Police Department is looking for a 30-year-old man who kidnapped a woman and their child late Tuesday night.
Rene Avila Baeza is driving a gray 2002 Honda Civic with the license plate CAL0420 and was last seen heading east on Interstate 82.
Inside the car is 29-year-old Yesenia Mesta and their three-month-old son Alizario Baeza.
Rene is described as being 5-foot 9-inches tall and weighing about 160-pounds. He is white with black hair and has tattoos on both forearms. He has a warrant out for a felony level assault on Yesenia.
YPD urge you to call them if you have any information about where they might be at (509) 457-0207.